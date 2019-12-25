Christmas Cranberry Mocktail

CRANBERRY ORANGE SPRITZ MOCKTAIL 1/4 cup fresh cranberries 8 ounces sparkling water ( you can use plain or orange, cranberry, or lime flavored water) 1/2 cup cranberry juice Zest from 1 orange juice from 1/2 orange In a shaker, or large glass, muddle 6-10 cranberries Add sparkling water, and muddle a bit more. Add cranberry juice, orange zest, and juice from orange. Stir gently. Pour into 2 to 4 glasses ( depending on size of glass, I used champagne glasses, and got 4 drinks from it, you may only get 2 or 3 depending on glass choice) Garnish with extra cranberries, and if desired a sprig of rosemary, or mint. ENJOY! NOTE- This is extra special if you use sugared cranberries to muddle, and garnish with. Dissolve 1/2 cup sugar in 1/2 cup water over medium heat- when starts to simmer, take off heat. Add in 3/4 cup fresh cranberries, toss until coated. Place cranberries on parchment paper to dry, then toss in a little extra sugar. Use a cocktail pick, and put a few sugared cranberries on to serve with drink. I used the brand Bubbly Sparkling water for my mocktails, they have orange flavor, but really any citrus flavor works

