Cilantro chimichurri roasted chicken

By Chris Valdes

Prep Time: 10 Min | Cook time: 55 Min

Ingredients

1/4 Cup Mazola Corn Oil

1 Cilantro bunch, finely Chopped

5 Garlic Cloves, minced

3 tbsp Red wine vinegar

1 tsp Ground Oregano

1 whole chicken

Salt and pepper to taste

Steps

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2. In a bowl, make the cilantro chimichurri by combining the finely chopped fresh cilantro, minced garlic, red wine vinegar, oregano, salt, and Mazola Corn Oil.

3. Place the whole chicken on a baking rack and pour the cilantro chimichurri mixture on the bird while making sure that it covers it completely. Save some chimichurri to pour over the chicken once it is fully cooked. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Bake for 55 minutes or until chicken is golden brown and reaches an internal temperature of 165’f. Allow chicken to rest for 10 to 15 minutes before cutting. Pour remaining chimichurri over chicken and serve.