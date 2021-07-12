Chris Tucker’s Spiked Peach Crumble Bars

Chris Tucker of the Great American Baking Show prepares Spiked Peach Crumble Bars (gluten-free/vegan). Recipe below.

Ingredients:

For the Crumb: For the Filling:

188 grams gluten-free Flour 5 Peaches (diced into small pieces)

168 grams super-fine Cornmeal 3/4 teaspoon Salt

75 grams Caster Sugar 2 Tablespoons Whiskey

75 grams Brown Sugar 75 grams Caster Sugar

3/4 teaspoon Salt 4 Tablespoons Cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon Baking Soda

165 grams Vegan Butter, melted (I like Miyokos)

Method:

1) Preheat the oven to 350 degrees (325 if using convection). Prep an 8 inch square pan with baking spray and parchment paper, set aside.

2) Prep filling. Cut peaches into small, bite sized pieces and place into a mixing bowl. Add salt, cornstarch, caster sugar and whiskey. Mix together, making sure all peaches are coated well. Set aside

3) In a medium sized mixing bowl, add sugars, flour, cornmeal, salt, and baking soda. Whisk well to combine. Add melted butter to the dry ingredients, stir together using a flexible spatula. Your mixture should resemble wet sand.

4) Add 3/4 of the crumble mixture to the prepared baking pan, taking care that the mixture is evenly distributed along the bottom. Using a small measuring cup (or your hands), press mixture firmly into the pan creating a solid base.

5) Toss the peaches again in their juices just before placing them on top of the crumble base. Level out the peaches as best as possible into an even layer (Note: we aren’t looking to transfer all of the juices from the peaches mixing bowl but we do want to make sure they are well coated prior to adding them to the baking dish.)