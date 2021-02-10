Chow Mein Buddha Bowls

Chinese New Year begins February 12th! It will be the Year of the Ox.

We’ll be making a dish that will bring you a long life this coming year! 

Chow Mein Buddha Bowl

Prep: 10 minutes | Cook: 10 minutes | Serves: 4

BASE INGREDIENTS

1 pound fresh chow mein or 12 oz package of dried chow mein noodles

2 teaspoons Asian sesame oil

2 tablespoons cooking oil

2 stalks green onion, cut into 1″ lengths

1/2 shelled, deveined shrimp

2 tablespoons roasted sesame seeds

STIR FRY SAUCE

3 tablespoons oyster sauce

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1/4 teaspoon sugar

Use any of these ingredients

  • 1/2 onion, sliced
  • 1/2 cup julienned carrots
  • 1/4 cup shelled, cooked edamame
  • handful fresh bean sprouts
  • a few fresh shiitake mushrooms, thinly sliced  

1. Prepare the noodles Bring a large pot of water to a boil, and cook the noodles 1-2 minutes shy of the package instructions. We want the noodles al-dente. Drain immediately and toss with sesame oil.

2. Combine stir fry sauce in a small bowl.

3. Sear Shrimp: Heat a wok or large saute pan over high heat. When hot, swirl in just 1 tablespoon of the cooking oil. Sear the shrimp on both sides (but do not cook through). Transfer shrimp to a clean plate, set aside.

4. Stir Fry the Vegetables: Add in the onions (if using), and other vegetables. Stir-fry for 2-4 minutes, until vegetables are tender-crisp. Transfer vegetables to the shrimp plate, set aside.

4. Stir Fry the Noodles: Return pan to medium-high heat. When hot, swirl the remaining 1 tablespoon of cooking oil. Add in the green onions, and give it a good toss, and then add in the drained noodles. Stir fry for 2 minutes, until noodles are of desired texture (give it a taste). Turn heat to high. Pour in the stir fry sauce and the seared shrimp/vegetable mixture. Give everything a nice toss and heat everything through. Sprinkle with sesame seeds to serve.

