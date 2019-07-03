Chorizo Deviled Eggs

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

Chorizo Deviled Eggs I grew up in Tennessee where deviled eggs were a staple at every pot luck or holiday table! More than likely there were a few varieties of deviled eggs at any given time, especially during Easter time! I love taking classic recipes that I grew up on and giving them new life with exciting new ingredients! Deviled eggs have endless possibilities as far as ways you can add different flavors to them and I created a deviled egg that is perfect for Easter brunch or to serve as an appetizer to Easter dinner! My chorizo deviled eggs are so delicious and easy to make and I can promise even people who think they don’t like deviled eggs will be raving about this recipe! Ingredients: 12 Large Boiled Eggs 1 Link of Chorizo Sausage 1/4 Cup Tbsp. Mayonnaise 2 Tbsp. Dijon Mustard 1 Tsp. Lime Juice 1 Tsp. Chili Powder 1 Tsp. Kosher Salt 1/2 Tsp. Black Pepper Green Onions for Topping Cilantro for Topping Sliced or Diced Avocado Directions: Let eggs cool and peel. Slice the eggs in half lengthwise. Take chorizo out of it’s casing and sauté, breaking up into crumbles until browned. Drain on a paper towel and set aside. Scoop out the yolks from the egg whites and place into a large bowl. Add mayo, mustard, lime juice, chili powder, salt, and pepper to the bowl and whisk until smooth. Place the mixture into a ziploc bag and cut a small corner off. Pipe the filling back into the egg whites. Sprinkle with crumbled chorizo and then top with green onions and cilantro and serve with a little sliced or diced avocado. Serve chilled or room temperature.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss