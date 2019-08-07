Chopped Junior Champion

Virann Welbourn’s Shrimp Pancit

2 tbsp of soy sauce

1 tbsp of oyster sauce

1 lb of peeled and deveined wild caught shrimps

1 package of vermicelli noodles

1 package of traditionial coleslaw mix (cabbage and carrots only)

1 bell pepper ( any color)

3 cloves minced of garlic

1/2 carton of organic low sodium chicken stock(1 lb or 16 ounces)

Lemon wedges

1 large chopped onions onion

1 tsp of kosher salt

1/2 tsp of pepper

1 tsp of hoisin

1 green onion

2 stalks of celery

2-4 tbsp of oil

Equipment

Knife

Cutting Board

Wooden Spoon/ Spatula

Measuring Spoons

Wok/ Any high sided pan

Directions:

1. Season the shrimp with the salt and pepper to taste.

2. Prepare your veggies. ( see notes on how to prepare veggies)

3. Heat the pan over medium heat.

4. Add oil

5. Add shrimps saute until pink. Set aside.

6. Add onion and cook until translucent. Add garlic. Mix and saute until fragrant.

7. Add celery and cook halfway through. About 3-4 minutes. Add peppers and coleslaw mix. Cook for one minute and season with salt and pepper.

8. Remove the veggies and set aside. Add the stock to the pot with the soy sauce, oyster sauce, and hoisin. Bring to a boil. Add noodles. Cook the noodles about 4 minutes. and add all the vegetables and shrimps. So not overcook the noodles. Mix them altogether, taste, and adjust to your taste. Turn of the heat.

9. Serve with lemon wedges and sliced green oonion. Enjoy and God bless everyone

Notes:

* Veggies-

Onion: Thinly sliced

Celery: Thinly sliced on the bias

Peppers: sliced thinly

Garlic: minced

* Adjust recipe to your taste.