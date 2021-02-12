Chocolate Raspberry Ice Box Cake for Valentine’s Day

Tina Zaccardi, former champion of “The Great American Baking Show,” shows us how to construct a chocolate raspberry ice box cake.

INGREDIENTS:

Thin Chocolate Cookies: (Recipe below or feel free to use store bought. You will need 10-12 cookies)

1 Stick of Unsalted Room Temperature Butter (114 g)

2/3 of a Cup of Granulated Sugar (132 g)

½ Teaspoon of Kosher Salt

½ Teaspoon of Baking Soda

1 Large Egg White

1 Cup of All-Purpose Flour (120 g)

¼ Cup of Unsweetened Cocoa (25 g)

Whipped Cream:

11/4 Cup of Heavy Cream

½ Cup of Freeze Dried Raspberries (Can be found in specialty stores like Trader Joes and Whole Foods)

1/2 Cup of Powdered Sugar

Fresh Raspberries for garnish

Round cookie cutters

Heart Shaped Cookie Cutter (Optional)

2 Wine Glasses

1 Cookie Sheet

4 Sheets of Parchment Paper

METHOD:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Cookies:

In the bowl of an electric mixer cream together the butter, sugar, salt and baking soda for 1-2 minutes on medium speed.

Add the egg white and mix until combined.

Whisk together the flour and cocoa and add to the butter mixture and beat on low until the flour mixture is just combined.

Divide the dough in half. Roll each half between 2 pieces of parchment paper to a thickness slightly thinner than 1/8”. Place both sheets of dough in the freezer for about 10 minutes.

Remove one sheet of dough from the freezer, peel off the top sheet of parchment paper, turn over and remove the other piece of parchment.

Cut the dough into circles slightly smaller than the opening of your wine glass. The glasses I used have an opening of 2 ¾” so I cut my cookies into 2 ¼” circles. You will need 5 to 6 cookies for each glass. You can easily reroll the scraps and cut additional cookies if you don’t get 12 from the first cut. You can use any leftover dough to make heart shaped cookies for garnish or just bake the scrapes and crumble them to use as garnish.

Bake the cookies for 12 minutes. Remove from the oven and let the cookies cool for 10 minutes. Transfer the cookies to a wire rack and allow to cool completely.

Whipped Cream:

Place the freeze dried raspberries into a Ziploc bag and roll over it with a rolling pin until ground up. (You can also do this in a small blender or food processor.) Empty the contents of the bag into a metal mesh strainer and strain out the seeds. You will be left with powdered raspberries.

The whipped cream can be made in a stand mixer with the whisk attachment or in a large bowl with a hand mixer.

Place the cream, ground freeze dried raspberries and the powdered sugar and whip until you have soft peaks.

Assembly:

Put the raspberry whipped cream into a pastry bag and cut off the tip.

Cover the bottom of the wine glass with whipped cream, top with a cookie. Pipe more cream and top with another cookie. Continue in this manner until you are almost at the top of the glass and you have ended with a cream layer. Repeat with second glass.

Place in the refrigerator at least 8 hours or overnight.

When ready to eat. Garnish with heart shaped cookies or cookie crumbs and fresh raspberries.

Enjoy!!