CHOCOLATE PISTACHIO ZUCCHINI BREAD with PISTACHIO BUTTER 1 1/2 cups flour 1/4 cup cocoa powder 2 tsp cinnamon 1/2 tsp nutmeg 1 tsp baking soda 1/2 tsp baking powder 1/2 tsp salt 2 eggs 1 cup brown sugar 1/2 cup olive oil 2 tsp vanilla 2 cups shredded zucchini ( 2 med/large zucchini) 3/4 cup mini semi- sweet chocolate chips 1/2 cup roasted and salted chopped pistachios ( a few extra to sprinkle on top) PISTACHIO BUTTER- 4 tbls unsalted butter (softened) 2 tbls chopped pistachios Stir until well mixed, place on saran wrap, and form into small stick of butter, wrap up, and place in refrigerator. Preheat oven to 350 Grease a 9×5 inch loaf pan with non stick cooking spray Shred the zucchini into a colander, and set in sink or over a large bowl (to let extra moisture drip out) In a medium bowl, sift together flour, cocoa powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Set aside. In large bowl, beat eggs until light colored. Stir in brown sugar, oil and vanilla until well combined. Fold in zucchini, chocolate chips and pistachios. Stir dry ingredients into wet ingredients, and mix well. Pour into prepared loaf pan. Sprinkle a few pistachios over top of batter. Place loaf pan on a baking sheet, and bake for 45-50 minutes, until toothpick inserted in middle comes out clean ( a few chocolate crumbs can be on it ) Let cool. Slice, serve warm or at room temperature. Add a bit of pistachio butter. ENJOY! NOTES- you can use regular semi sweet chocolate chips if you can’t find mini. Just chop them up a bit. You can use canola oil if you don’t like olive oil. Make sure to check bread after 45 minutes, so you don’t overbake it. This is great with or without butter, but the pistachio butter adds a nice little extra pop of pistachio.