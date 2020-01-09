Chocolate chess pie with a former Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow

Breaking News
Judith Motley, former Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow, taught us how to make a delicious chocolate chess pie.

Ingredients:

  • 1 deep dish pie crust
  • 1 block semi-sweet chocolate Baker’s
  • 1 stick margarine
  • 1 tsp vanilla flavoring
  • Fleischman’s
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 cup sugar

Directions:

  • Thaw, prick bottom and sides, bake on cookie sheet for approx. 7 mins @ 400 degrees. Set aside to cool
  • Melt margarine and chocolate in double boiler, remove from stove and in the same pot
  • Stir in vanilla, the eggs, stir with wooden spoon to break up eggs. Add sugar and with a
  • Mixer hand held preferably just stir until all is mixed. Too much mixing will make the pie
  • Filling runny. Pour into pie crust. Bake 30 minutes at 325 degrees.

Note: Just a tip, crack oven door, leave pie in oven until oven is cool then remove.

