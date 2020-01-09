Chocolate chess pie with a former Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow

Judith Motley, former Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow, taught us how to make a delicious chocolate chess pie.
Ingredients:
- 1 deep dish pie crust
- 1 block semi-sweet chocolate Baker’s
- 1 stick margarine
- 1 tsp vanilla flavoring
- Fleischman’s
- 2 large eggs
- 1 cup sugar
Directions:
- Thaw, prick bottom and sides, bake on cookie sheet for approx. 7 mins @ 400 degrees. Set aside to cool
- Melt margarine and chocolate in double boiler, remove from stove and in the same pot
- Stir in vanilla, the eggs, stir with wooden spoon to break up eggs. Add sugar and with a
- Mixer hand held preferably just stir until all is mixed. Too much mixing will make the pie
- Filling runny. Pour into pie crust. Bake 30 minutes at 325 degrees.
Note: Just a tip, crack oven door, leave pie in oven until oven is cool then remove.