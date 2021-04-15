Chocolate Avocado Truffles

1 ripe Florida avocado or 3-4 ripe Hass avocados

5 oz (5 squares) unsweetened dark baking chocolate, melted

2 tbs sugar

1/4 tsp vanilla

Pinch of salt

2-3 tbs cocoa powder

Mash ripe avocado in a bowl. If the avocado is not ripe put it in a paper bag with a clip on top for a few days. The avocado will off-gas ethylene and self-ripen.

Add melted chocolate sugar, salt, vanilla and 1 tbs cocoa powder. Refrigerate for 45 minute or overnight.

Scoop mixture into 1 tsp balls and roll like a meatball. Roll balls into remaining cocoa powder. Serve chilled

