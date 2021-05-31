Chicken Salad from Very Vera

VERA’S SIGNATURE CHICKEN SALAD
Perfectly moist and full of flavor, this chicken salad is great on a bed of lettuce, in a sandwich, or by itself. Tarragon adds a licorice-like sweetness, and pecan pieces provide perfect textural balance. The Café menu sandwich was served on a croissant and the chicken salad was also in our case in ½- or 1-pound containers. Don’t start the weekend without this in your refrigerator.
Serves: 8 to 10 (Makes approximately 6 cups)
Prep Time: 25 to 30 minutes
2 ½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, raw
½ cup pecan pieces
1 cup green onions, sliced
2 cups Hellmann’s® mayonnaise
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
½ teaspoon garlic salt
½ teaspoon onion salt
2 tablespoons dried tarragon
- Boil the chicken breasts in salted water for about 10 to 12 minutes until a thermometer inserted in the thickest breast registers 165°F.
- Pulse the chicken in a food processor, leaving bigger pieces, or shred by hand for your desired consistency.
- In a large bowl, combine the shredded chicken, pecan pieces, and green onions.
- In a separate bowl, mix together the mayonnaise and seasonings.
- Mix some of the mayonnaise mixture into the chicken mixture until well blended. Continue to incorporate the mayonnaise mixture until you have reached your desired consistency.
- Store in the refrigerator and allow the flavors to meld overnight.
- Keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 6 days.