Chicken Salad from Very Vera

VERA’S SIGNATURE CHICKEN SALAD

Perfectly moist and full of flavor, this chicken salad is great on a bed of lettuce, in a sandwich, or by itself. Tarragon adds a licorice-like sweetness, and pecan pieces provide perfect textural balance. The Café menu sandwich was served on a croissant and the chicken salad was also in our case in ½-  or 1-pound containers. Don’t start the weekend without this in your refrigerator.

Serves: 8 to 10 (Makes approximately 6 cups)

Prep Time: 25 to 30 minutes

2 ½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, raw

½ cup pecan pieces

1 cup green onions, sliced

2 cups Hellmann’s® mayonnaise

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon garlic salt

½ teaspoon onion salt

2 tablespoons dried tarragon

  1. Boil the chicken breasts in salted water for about 10 to 12 minutes until a thermometer inserted in the thickest breast registers 165°F.
  2. Pulse the chicken in a food processor, leaving bigger pieces, or shred by hand for your desired consistency.
  3. In a large bowl, combine the shredded chicken, pecan pieces, and green onions.
  4. In a separate bowl, mix together the mayonnaise and seasonings.
  5. Mix some of the mayonnaise mixture into the chicken mixture until well blended. Continue to incorporate the mayonnaise mixture until you have reached your desired consistency.
  6. Store in the refrigerator and allow the flavors to meld overnight.
  7. Keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 6 days.

