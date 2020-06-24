Chicken Pot Pie Spaghetti Squash

Serves 4

Spaghetti Squash

2 medium spaghetti squash, halved and seeded

1 tablespoon canola oil

Salt and pepper



Pot Pie Filling

3 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon chopped fresh sage

½ cup chopped onion

3 tablespoons flour

1½ cups chicken stock

¾ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

½ cup heavy cream

2 cups blanched mixed vegetables (peas, green beans, carrots, corn)

1 cup cooked chicken, cubed

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 sheet puff pastry, thawed and cut into 4 pieces the same size as spaghetti squash halves

1 egg, beaten



Fresh sage leaves, for garnish



Preheat oven to 400ºF.

PREPARE SQUASH

Brush the inside of squash with canola oil, then place cut-side down on a baking dish. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until fork-tender. Using a fork, lightly scrape the squash strands inside the shell. Sprinkle strands with salt and pepper, then set aside until ready to assemble.

MAKE POT PIE FILLING

While the squash is baking, make the pot pie filling. Add butter, sage and onion to a large skillet over medium heat and cook until onion is translucent, about 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in flour and cook for 1 to 2 more minutes. Add stock, salt and pepper, and continue to stir for 3 to 4 minutes. When mixture starts to thicken, add heavy cream. Turn heat down to low, then add veggies and chicken. Stir in Parmesan and remove from heat.

ASSEMBLE

Add ¾ cup pot pie filling to the inside of each squash half, and top with a piece of puff pastry. Brush pastry with egg and bake for 15 minutes, or until puff pastry is golden brown.

Garnish with fresh sage leaves.

NOTE

If fresh vegetables are not available or in season, use frozen mixed veggies that have been thawed.