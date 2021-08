TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The mountainous islands of Hispaniola have taken a toll on the structure of the tropical system. The tall, rugged terrain disrupted the center of Fred's circulation, which will have an impact on the long-term path and intensity.

While uncertainty exists about the exact path and intensity long term, the near-term forecast shows only a very slow re-organization of the structure as it takes a path parallel to the northern Cuban coastline.