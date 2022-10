Talk show host, podcaster and comedian Chelsea Handler joins us with a preview of her Vaccinated and Horny Tour, which is slated to make a stop in Tampa next month. After touring 40+ cities during the first run the tour last year and winning the People’s Choice Award for Best Comedy Act of 2021, Handler hit the road again in February for the second leg.

Catch Handler’s show on November 17th at the Seminole Hard Rock Event Center. Tickets are available at ChelseaHandler.com