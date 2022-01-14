Chef Virginia Willis Lost 70lbs and Tells us How You can Too

EatingWell magazine, January/February 2022

Recipe by Virginia Willis

Crispy Small-Batch Chocolate Chip Cookies

Active: 10 min Total: 25 min

To make ahead: Store airtight at room temperature for up to 2 days.

Equipment: Silicone baking mat or parchment paper

I do not want the enticement of dozens of cookies lying about on the counter or in the freezer. But sometimes I just need a bite of something sweet and chocolaty. This is my “tablespoon cookie” recipe—I don’t even bother getting out the measuring cups. And I love how lacy and thin they are.

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 tablespoons turbinado sugar

1 tablespoon unsweetened applesauce

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 tablespoons white whole-wheat flour

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

3 tablespoons dark chocolate chips

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with a nonstick silicone baking mat or parchment paper.

2. Combine butter, granulated sugar and turbinado sugar in a small bowl. Using a rubber spatula, stir until well blended. Add applesauce and vanilla; stir to combine. Add flour, baking soda and salt; stir to combine. Add chocolate chips and stir to combine. Using a tablespoon measure, scoop the dough onto the prepared baking sheet, spacing cookies about 2 inches apart.

3. Bake until the cookies are golden around the edges, about 8 minutes. Let cool on the pan for 5 minutes, then transfer to a rack to cool and firm up, about 10 minutes.

Makes: 8 cookies (analysis per cookie)

Cal 97, Fat 5g (sat 3g), Chol 8mg, Carbs 13g, Total sugars 9g (added 9g), Protein 1g, Fiber 1g, Sodium 70mg, Potassium 17mg.

