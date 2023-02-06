Chef Lauren Van Liew whipped up a unique and easy appetizer for the big game- crabby cheesy bread with cilantro aioli.

Crabby Bread Ingredients:

2 Borsine Cheese / Flavor–Shallot & Herb (Room Temp)

1 Bunch Fresh Scallions (Wash, Towel Dried & Chopped Thin)

2 Cans Crab Claw Meat (Drained & In Bowl)

2 Lemon (Zested & Juiced)

4 Cups Shredded Cheddar

2 Long French Style Baguettes

Fresh Cracked Black Pepper

Directions:

  • Pre-Heat Oven to 375’
  • Cut French Baguettes In Half Long Ways & Scoop Out Middle Place on Sheet Pan
  • In Large Bowl Mix Together Crab, Borsine Cheese, Scallions, Lemon Juice, Lemon Zest & Half the Shredded Cheese
  • Scoop Crab Mixture into the Scooped Area of the French Baguettes
  • Sprinkle the Remaining Shredded Cheese Over Top Of the Bread & Crab Mixture
  • Place on Sheet Pan & Bake in Oven for 15 minutes, Until Cheese if Bubbling & Golden
  • Let Rest for 3-4 Minutes Before Serving / Cut into 2’ pieces & Serve on your favorite platter w/ the Cilantro Aioli Dipping Sauce

Cilantro Lime Aioli Ingredients:

2 Cups Mayo

1 Bunch Cilantro (Wash, Dry & Chopped Fine)

1 Lime (Zested & Juiced)

1 Tsp Salt & Black Pepper

Directions:

  • In bowl, mix all ingredients together and serve on side of crab bread