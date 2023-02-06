Chef Lauren Van Liew whipped up a unique and easy appetizer for the big game- crabby cheesy bread with cilantro aioli.
Crabby Bread Ingredients:
2 Borsine Cheese / Flavor–Shallot & Herb (Room Temp)
1 Bunch Fresh Scallions (Wash, Towel Dried & Chopped Thin)
2 Cans Crab Claw Meat (Drained & In Bowl)
2 Lemon (Zested & Juiced)
4 Cups Shredded Cheddar
2 Long French Style Baguettes
Fresh Cracked Black Pepper
Directions:
- Pre-Heat Oven to 375’
- Cut French Baguettes In Half Long Ways & Scoop Out Middle Place on Sheet Pan
- In Large Bowl Mix Together Crab, Borsine Cheese, Scallions, Lemon Juice, Lemon Zest & Half the Shredded Cheese
- Scoop Crab Mixture into the Scooped Area of the French Baguettes
- Sprinkle the Remaining Shredded Cheese Over Top Of the Bread & Crab Mixture
- Place on Sheet Pan & Bake in Oven for 15 minutes, Until Cheese if Bubbling & Golden
- Let Rest for 3-4 Minutes Before Serving / Cut into 2’ pieces & Serve on your favorite platter w/ the Cilantro Aioli Dipping Sauce
Cilantro Lime Aioli Ingredients:
2 Cups Mayo
1 Bunch Cilantro (Wash, Dry & Chopped Fine)
1 Lime (Zested & Juiced)
1 Tsp Salt & Black Pepper
Directions:
- In bowl, mix all ingredients together and serve on side of crab bread