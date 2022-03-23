Citrus Turmeric Shrimp Salad with Tangy Paprika Dressing
1 head of baby gem lettuce
1 large or 2 small cara cara oranges, cut into circles
½ red onion or shallot, sliced thinly
1 cucumber, sliced
4 ounces shrimp
½ teaspoon turmeric
Kosher salt to taste
Dressing
1 lemon, juiced
2 tablespoons maple syrup
½ tablespoon smoked paprika
¼ teaspoon dried oregano
3 tablespoons oil
Kosher salt to taste
Freshly ground black pepper
Sauteed Shrimp with Smoked Chili
Vegan Shrimp
½ pound plant-based shrimp, defrosted
¼ cup olive oil
7 garlic cloves, sliced thinly
2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 teaspoon smoked chili powder
2 tablespoons dry sherry
Juice of ½ lemon
½ cup chopped fresh parsley
Kosher salt