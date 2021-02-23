Chef Jeff Philbin’s elevated weeknight recipe

Cook like a pro at home with this delicious salmon recipe and plating tips from chef Jeff Philbin.

Elevated Weekly Dinner

Ingredients

· Seared Harissa Za’atar Crispy Skin Salmon

o Four 5- to 6-ounce salmon fillets

o Kosher salt

o Black pepper

o 1 teaspoon harissa

o 1 teaspoon za’atar

o 1 teaspoon ground coriander

o 1 teaspoon cumin

o 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

o 1/2 teaspoon chili powder

o 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

· Chana Masala

o 1 onion, chopped

o 1 tomato, chopped

o 1 (1 inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and chopped

o 4 cloves garlic, chopped, or more to taste

o 1 green chile pepper, seeded and chopped (Optional)

o 3 tablespoons olive oil

o 2 bay leaves, or more to taste

o 1 teaspoon chili powder

o 1 teaspoon coriander powder

o 1 teaspoon garam masala

o ½ teaspoon turmeric powder

o 1 pinch salt to taste

o water as needed

o 1 (15 ounce) can chickpeas

o 1 teaspoon fresh cilantro leaves, for garnish, or more to taste

· Roasted Butternut & Fennel Purée

o 1 1 1/2-pound butternut squash, peeled, halved lengthwise, seeded, halved crosswise, then cut lengthwise into 3/4-inch-wide wedges

o 1 fennel bulb, trimmed, cut lengthwise into 1-inch-wide wedges

o 1 large onion, root end left intact, then cut lengthwise into 1/2-inch-wide wedges

o 5 cloves of garlic

o 3 tablespoons olive oil

o 1 teaspoon ground cumin

o 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

o 1 teaspoon chili powder

o 1/2 teaspoon turmeric

o 1/2 teaspoon curry powder

o 1 tablespoon garam masala

o 3 tablespoons of butter

o 1/2 cup heavy cream

· Baby Bok Choy & Leeks

o 1/2 pound baby bok choy

o 1/2 pound leeks

o 1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

o 3 garlic cloves, minced

o 2 tablespoons ponzu

o 3 tablespoons miso paste

o Sea salt

· Pickled Cucumbers

o 1 cup water

o 1/3 cup vinegar (apple cider, white, and rice wine are all good)

o 2 tablespoons sugar

o 1 to 2 teaspoons salt

o 2 cups Sliced garden cucumbers

o 1/2 sliced onion or green onion

How to Make this Recipe

· Seared Harissa Za’atar Crispy Skin Salmon

1. Season the fish with salt and black pepper. In a small bowl, whisk the all of the dry ingredients. Season the salmon with the spice mixture.

2. In a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the fish to the skillet skin side down and press gently with a spatula to flatten. Cook the fish over moderate heat until the skin is golden, about 2 minutes. Flip the fish and cook until medium within, about 4 minutes longer. Drain briefly on paper towels. Chana Masala

· Chana Masala

1. Grind onion, tomato, ginger, garlic, and chile pepper together in a food processor into a paste.

2. In a large mixing bowl, add the olive oil in the seasoning mixture with chili powder, coriander, powder, gram masala, turmeric, and salt with the chickpeas and toss

3. Lay on a baking sheet tray and place in the oven for the final 25 minutes once you turned the already in the over roasted butternut & fennel.

4. Once ready, add the juice and zest of one lemon and cilantro

· Roasted Butternut & Fennel Purée

1. Position rack in bottom third of oven and preheat to 425°F. Combine squash, fennel, garlic, and onion on heavy large rimmed baking sheet. Add oil and toss to coat. Mix all spices in small bowl to blend. Sprinkle spice mixture over vegetables and toss to coat. Sprinkle with salt and generous amount of pepper. Roast until vegetables are tender and browned, turning once midway at 20 minutes. In full, the vegetables should roast for about 45 minutes.

2. Transfer to Vitamix or comparable blender.

3. Add butter and heavy cream then slowly bring up to the highest setting to puree all of the ingredients to a smooth consistency

· Baby Bok Choy & Leeks

1. Remove any discolored outer stalks of the bok choy & leeks and discard them (or save for stock later). Place the bok choy & leeks into a colander and rinse with cool water, rubbing any grit or dirt from between the leaves. Trim the ends then slice each bok choy & leek in half lengthwise. Or if they are large, cut into quarters. Pat dry.

2. In a mixing bowl, combine the miso paste, ponzu, and garlic and mix.

3. Massage this liquid mix by adding the bok choy and leeks into the bowl,

4. Add the oil to a wide room-temperature skillet. Place over medium heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until the oil begins to bubble around the garlic, but before the garlic starts to turn light brown.

5. Toss in the boy choy and spread into one layer. Sprinkle with about 1/4 teaspoon of salt then cook, without stirring, until the bottom is starting to turn brown, about 2 minutes.

6. Flip then cook another 2 minutes or until the green leaves have wilted and the white bottoms are beginning to soften, but still have some crunch.

· Pickled Cucumbers

1. In a small bowl add the water, vinegar, sugar, and salt. Stir to combine and until the sugar and salt have dissolved. Add the cucumber and onion. Taste and adjust the ingredients to your liking.

2. All the cucumbers should be covered in the brine, if you have lots of cucumber or are making a big batch, make more brine.

3. Let the mixture rest in the fridge until you are ready to eat. The flavors develop over time, so an overnight soak is preferred

4. Once ready, thinly slice cucumbers with a mandolin or knife to create long ribbons. Take each ribbon and roll long way.