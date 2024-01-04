Best Ever Pea Salad

Jason Smith, FNS
southerncountrybling.com

Serves 6-8

Ingredients:

1-medium pack of frozen peas, or 5-cups fresh shelled peas

1-carrot, grated

½-white or purple onion, minced

1-cup white cheddar cheese, small cubed

¼-cup dried cranberries, optional

½-cup mayo

½-tsp garlic powder

2-tsp dried dill

2-tsp honey

1-tsp lemon zest

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  • If using frozen peas, place in strainer and run cool water over until thawed.
  • Place all ingredients in a large bowl and mix until combined.
  • Place in an airtight container and let stand in fridge over night or at least 3 hours before serving.

Tip: You can use any type of cheese you wish in this recipe.

ENJOY!!!