Best Ever Pea Salad
Jason Smith, FNS
southerncountrybling.com
Serves 6-8
Ingredients:
1-medium pack of frozen peas, or 5-cups fresh shelled peas
1-carrot, grated
½-white or purple onion, minced
1-cup white cheddar cheese, small cubed
¼-cup dried cranberries, optional
½-cup mayo
½-tsp garlic powder
2-tsp dried dill
2-tsp honey
1-tsp lemon zest
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- If using frozen peas, place in strainer and run cool water over until thawed.
- Place all ingredients in a large bowl and mix until combined.
- Place in an airtight container and let stand in fridge over night or at least 3 hours before serving.
Tip: You can use any type of cheese you wish in this recipe.
ENJOY!!!