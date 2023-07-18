Chef Chris Covelli from Saraota’s Sage restaurant shares the recipe for Fra Diavolo, an Italian sauce that goes well with everything– from pasta and pizza to seafood and beyond.

Fra Diavolo Sauce

Yield: 1 gal

Yellow Onion 1 ea.

Garlic 1 tbsp

Red Chili Flake ¼ cup

Red Wine 2 cups

Canned Tomatoes (Whole) 1 can (#10 can)

Basil ½ cup

Oregano, Dried 1 tbsp

Nutmeg 1 tsp

Method: 1. Small dice the onion. Sweat in rondeau or stock pot in a few tbsp of EVOO for 3-5 minutes or until translucent. 2. Add in the red chili flake and garlic and toast for 2 minutes on medium heat. 3. Deglaze with the red wine and cook it down by half. 4. Add the tomatoes. Stir fairly constantly and cook until the tomatoes start to break down. Smash them gently with the back of a spoon to encourage the breakdown. 5. Season with the basil, oregano, nutmeg, salt and pepper. Taste and adjust seasonings. 6. Chill and reserve for service.