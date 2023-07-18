Chef Chris Covelli from Saraota’s Sage restaurant shares the recipe for Fra Diavolo, an Italian sauce that goes well with everything– from pasta and pizza to seafood and beyond.

Fra Diavolo Sauce 

Yield: 1 gal 

Yellow Onion 1 ea. 

Garlic 1 tbsp 

Red Chili Flake ¼ cup 

Red Wine 2 cups 

Canned Tomatoes (Whole) 1 can (#10 can) 

Basil ½ cup 

Oregano, Dried 1 tbsp 

Nutmeg 1 tsp 

Method: 1. Small dice the onion. Sweat in rondeau or stock pot in a few tbsp of EVOO for 3-5 minutes or until translucent. 2. Add in the red chili flake and garlic and toast for 2 minutes on medium heat. 3. Deglaze with the red wine and cook it down by half. 4. Add the tomatoes. Stir fairly constantly and cook until the tomatoes start to break down. Smash them gently with the back of a spoon to encourage the breakdown. 5. Season with the basil, oregano, nutmeg, salt and pepper. Taste and adjust seasonings. 6. Chill and reserve for service.