Chef Buddy Valastro explained that he’s excited to take a culinary journey around the country in his new show “Legends of the Fork” with back-to-back episodes premiering November 11 at 9 p.m. on A&E. He’s also introducing his relatives and showing their involvement with the family business on the show “Buddy Valastro’s Cake Dynasty,” which premieres the same night at 10 p.m. on A&E.