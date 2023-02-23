We chat with Jon Taffer, host of Bar Rescue, about what’s in store for the new season of the popular docu-reality series. Yes, there will be more of Taffer’s signature “tough love” as he aims to get owners of struggling bars to get their act together before it’s too late, but Tapper admits there are also moments that bring him to tears. Plus, he shares secrets to success we can all use and reveals his favorite cocktail.

Watch new episodes of Bar Rescue beginning Sunday, February 26th at 10 on Paramount Network.