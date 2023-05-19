Chance the Rapper is feeling good about Team Chance winning ‘The Voice’ in the upcoming live finals. The Grammy winner talks about joining the popular show as a coach this season and getting ready to celebratr the tenth anniversary of his second mixtape, Acid Rap. We also get a look at “Chance the Dad” as he tells an adorable story about his daughter and his wife (whom he’s known since they were nine years old).
Chance the Rapper talks ‘The Voice’, a milestone music anniversary & marrying his childhood friend
by: Maggie Rodriguez
