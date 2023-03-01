In 2020 (of all years), successful CEO Alisha Fernandez Miranda decided to pause her career and take on internships for the jobs she always dreamed about. It’s an adventure she shares in her new book, My What If Year, out now. She talked to Maggie about the experience and what readers will take away from her memoir.
CEO pauses career to explore dream jobs in her ‘what if’ year
by: Whitt Laxson
