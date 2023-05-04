Chef Richard Hales elevates Dim Sum with his unique spin on the Chinese classic. Honey-glazed pork belly torched for perfect, crispy skin and Creme Brulee Bao Buns are among the small plates he shares with us in our Daytime kitchen and which he features at his Tampa restaurant, Hales Blackbrick, during Dim Sum Sundays from 11:30AM-2:30PM.
Celebrity Chef Richard Hales shares recipes for elevated Dim Sum
by: Maggie Rodriguez
