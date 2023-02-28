Sue Harrell, AKA Strawberry Sue, joins us with two delicious recipes ahead of the FLorida Strawberry Festival, happening in Plant City from March 2- March 12.
Visit FLStrawberryFestival.com for more information.
Strawberry Pizza with Sugar Cookie Crust
Ingredients
- 1 roll refrigerated sugar cookie dough
- 1 tub ready-to-eat cheesecake filling
- 1 qt. Florida strawberries, sliced
- 1 pkg. strawberry glaze
Method
- Preheat the oven to 350°F. Cut cookie dough into slices about 1/8 inch thick. Arrange on a medium-sized pizza pan with the edges of the cookie discs touching each other. Carefully flatten and spread the cookie dough out so there are no gaps. This is easiest done by hand. Make sure the cookie dough is an even thickness so that it bakes evenly.
- Bake at 350 degrees about 8 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely.
- Spread cheesecake filling mixture over the cooled cookie crust.
- In a medium-sized bowl, combine the Florida strawberries and glaze. Spread the strawberry mixture over the cream cheese layer.
- Garnish with fresh Florida strawberries and enjoy your strawberry pizza with sugar cookie crust!
Ingredients
- Strawberry Salsa
- 1 1/2 cup Florida strawberries, chopped small
- 1 jalapeno pepper, seeds removed and chopped
- 1/2 red onion, diced
- 1/4 cup cilantro, roughly chopped
- 1 lime, juiced
- salt and pepper to taste
- Chicken Fajitas
- 1 lb chicken breast
- 1 tbsp cooking oil of choice (evoo, spray, etc)
- 1 tbsp ground cumin
- 1 lime, juiced
- Kosher salt and pepper, to taste
- tortillas of choice
- avocado, optional
- goat cheese, optional
Method
- To make the strawberry salsa, mix all ingredients well and allow to chill at minimum 1 hour.
- For the Chicken Fajitas – to a bowl, add chicken, oil, lime juice, cumin, salt and pepper. Mix well to coat chicken. Allow to marinate 30 minutes.
- Heat non-stick skillet to medium heat. Grill chicken breasts for 5-6 minutes, and flip. If chicken resists, side is not done. Once done, flip and grill other side until done. Allow to cool.
- Once cooled, slice chicken into strips and add to tortillas. Top with salsa, avocado, and goat cheese.