Karen Kavett is a master at solving jigsaw puzzles. The pro, who competes at a national level, shares her craft and tips with us ahead of National Puzzle Day on January 29th. We then try our hand at a different type of puzzle as Creative Craft House puts our minds to the test with their beautiful, hand-crafted wooden puzzles.
Celebrating National Puzzle Day with a pro puzzler and challenging brain teasers
by: Maggie Rodriguez
