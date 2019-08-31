Celebrating national peach month with The Dessert Diva

BOURBON BROWN BUTTER PEACH CRISP

5-6 peaches, sliced

2 tbls granulated sugar

Pinch of salt

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp cloves

1 tbls bourbon

TOPPING

1 cup flour (all-purpose)

3/4 cup oats (quick cook or old fashioned)

1 cup brown sugar

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 cup melted brown butter

1 1/2 tbls Four Roses Bourbon

Whipped cream or ice cream for topping

Preheat oven to 375

In a large bowl, add sliced peaches, sugar, salt, cinnamon, cloves, and bourbon. Toss until peaches are coated. Pour into a casserole type baking dish, or a 9 inch deep dish round pie plate.

In a medium bowl, toss flour, oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, salt. In a small saucepan, melt the butter on low/medium heat until butter starts to turn golden brown, and little brown bits start to form. Watch it carefully. Pull off stove, let sit 5 minutes, stir in bourbon.

Pour butter over flour/oat mixture, and stir until mixture looks like coarse crumbs. Spread mixture evenly over peach mixture.

Bake for 45-50 minutes, until juices are bubbling up, and top is golden brown.

Serve warm, or at room temperature. Add whipped cream or ice cream if desired. ENJOY!

NOTES- You can omit bourbon if you like. Just replace with lemon juice for the peach part, and just omit from the brown butter. It will still be good. If you don’t want to make brown butter, just use melted butter. If your peaches are small, use an extra peach. It helps to use a light colored pan, so you can see when butter starts to change colors.