- ISLAND JOLLOF RICE
Ingredients:
Jollof Rice
- 2 cups jasmine rice
- 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 3 tbsp chopped peanuts
- 3 slices turkey bacon, chopped
- 1 large red onion, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 (1-inch) piece fresh ginger
- 1 Scotch bonnet (or habanero) chile
- 1 tbsp tomato paste
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 1 cup canned crushed tomatoes
- 1 cup shredded white cabbage
- 4 oz smoked fish, such as mackerel or trout
- 1 carrot, diced
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup unsweetened coconut milk
- 1 bay leaf
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme
- 2 tsp curry powder
- 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 2 scallions, chopped
- 2 small tomatoes, chopped
- 1 tbsp chopped fresh mint
- 1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley
- Juice of 1 lime
Spinach
- 3 tablespoons palm oil
- 1 red onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 (1-inch) piece fresh ginger
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 boneless, skinless chicken thigh, chopped
- 1 red bell pepper
- 1 Scotch bonnet (or habanero) chile
- 1 teaspoon five-spice powder
- 1 cup canned crushed tomatoes
- 1 cup unsweetened coconut milk
- 1 teaspoon dried crayfish powder
- 4 ounces smoked fish
- 2 cups packed spinach, chopped
- 2 cups packed mustard greens, chopped
Directions:
- Place the rice in a colander or fine mesh strainer and rinse under cool water for 5 minutes, or until the water is clear.
- Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan set over medium-high heat. When the oil shimmers, add the peanuts, bacon, onion, garlic, ginger, scotch bonnet chile, tomato paste, and salt. Cook, stirring frequently, for 3 to 4 minutes, until the onion is translucent.
- Add the rinsed rice, crushed tomatoes, cabbage, smoked fish, carrot, water, coconut milk, bay leaf, thyme sprig, curry powder, cayenne pepper, and cumin. Stir to combine and bring to a simmer. Cover and decrease the heat to maintain a low simmer. Cook for 10 minutes, or until the rice is just tender. Remove from the heat and allow to sit for 20 minutes.
- Remove the bay leaf, thyme sprig, and fish and discard. Stir in the lime juice, scallions, chopped tomatoes, mint, and parsley. For the spinach: Heat the palm oil in a large saucepan set over medium-high heat. When the oil shimmers, add the onion, garlic, ginger, and salt. Cook, stirring frequently, for 3 to 4 minutes, until the onion is translucent.
- Add the chicken, bell pepper, chile, and five-spice and cook, stirring frequently, for about 5 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through. Add the crushed tomatoes, coconut milk, crayfish powder, chopped smoked fish, spinach, and mustard greens and stir to combine. Decrease the heat to low and simmer for about 10 minutes, or until the greens are tender.
- To serve: Top the rice with spinach.
- MOSCATO POUND CAKE WITH GRAPE GLAZE
Ingredients:
Cake
- 2 cups unsalted butter (16 oz), at room temperature, plus more for Bundt pan
- 4 cups all-purpose flour (about 17 oz), plus more for Bundt pan
- ¾ cup (6 oz) Moscato d’Asti
- 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3 cups granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon fine sea salt
- 6 large eggs, at room temperature
Grape Glaze
- ½ cup freeze-dried seedless red grape slices (about 1 oz)
- 1 cup powdered sugar (about 4 oz), divided
- 2 tablespoons plus 1 1/2 teaspoons (1 1/4 oz) Moscato d’Asti or fresh lime juice, divided
- 1 pinch of fine sea salt
Directions:
Make the Cake
- Preheat oven to 300°F. Butter and flour a 10-inch (14-cup) Bundt pan; set aside. Stir together Moscato, lemon juice, and vanilla in a small bowl; set aside.
- Beat butter in a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment on medium speed until pale yellow and creamy, about 5 minutes. Gradually add sugar and salt, beating until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes, stopping to scrape sides of bowl as needed. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition and stopping to scrape sides of bowl as needed. Reduce mixer speed to low; gradually add flour alternately with Moscato mixture, beginning and ending with flour, beating until blended after each addition. Spoon batter into prepared Bundt pan, and smooth top.
- Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted into cake comes out clean, 1 hour and 40 minutes to 1 hour and 50 minutes. Let cake cool in pan 15 minutes. Remove cake from pan; let cool completely on wire rack, about 2 hours.
Make the Grape Glaze
- Process grape slices and 1/4 cup powdered sugar in a spice grinder or food processor until a fine powder forms, about 30 seconds. Sift through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a small bowl; discard any clumps. Whisk 2 tablespoons Moscato or lime juice, salt, and remaining 3/4 cup powdered sugar into grape powder. Whisk in remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons Moscato or lime juice, 1/2 teaspoon at a time, until glaze reaches desired consistency. Spoon grape glaze over cake. Let cake stand until grape glaze hardens, about 15 minutes.
- WATERMELON CHOW CHOW
Ingredients:
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ¼ cup dried hibiscus
- 1 ½ pounds watermelon, rind removed, cut into ½-inch pieces (about 3 cups)
- ¼ cup chopped and seeded English cucumber
- ¼ cup chopped red onion
- ¼ cup pickled jalapeños, chopped, plus ¼ cup pickled jalapeño brine
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
Directions:
- Prepare the hibiscus simple syrup: Add the sugar and ½ cup water to a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook, stirring, until sugar is dissolved. Off heat, stir in the hibiscus, and let steep for at least 15 minutes. Strain into a glass jar and seal tightly with a lid. (Hibiscus simple syrup will keep, refrigerated, for about 1 month and is great in cocktails or seltzer.)
- In a bowl or a quart container, combine the watermelon, cucumber, onion and jalapeños. Mix until thoroughly combined.
- Add jalapeño brine, lemon juice and ¼ cup of the hibiscus simple syrup to the watermelon mixture, and mix to combine.
- Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate for about 15 minutes. Serve as a condiment on hot links and greens, or as a relish.
- Honeysuckle Red Drink Punch
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. freeze-dried strawberries (about 3 cups)
- 1¼ oz. freeze-dried cherries (about 1 cup)
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 Tbsp. plus 1½ tsp. citric acid
- Pinch of kosher salt
Directions:
- Process strawberries, cherries, sugar, citric acid, and salt in a food processor until finely ground, about 1 minute.
- Pour 10 cups water into a large pot or bowl. Whisking constantly, sprinkle in powder; whisk until sugar dissolves, about 2 minutes. Strain into a pitcher.
- Pour into ice-filled glasses to serve.
- Do ahead: Powder can be made 1 month ahead. Store airtight at room temperature.