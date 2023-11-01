Chef Amalia Flores shares the sacred and festive traditions of Day of the Dead or Día de los Muertos. Every year, Mexicans celebrate the lives of deceased family members by assembling altars adorned with their lost loved ones’ favorite things, including food and drinks. Chef Amalia shares a recipe for Candied Pumpkin that her late father loved and places it on the altar she created for him.
Celebrating ‘Día de los Muertos’ with a family recipe for Candied Pumpkin
