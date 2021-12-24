Celebrate the holidays on a scavenger hunt around the Tampa Riverwalk

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater Marine Aquarium's new rescued dolphin met fellow CMA residents Hope and PJ for the first time on Thursday.

The aquarium said earlier this month that it had welcomed Apollo into its dolphin family. The 2-year-old male is the first dolphin to join the aquarium since the death of Winter, star of the Dolphin Tale movies who died from twisted intestines on Nov. 11.