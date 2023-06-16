This Saturday, June 17th, R.O.C. the Block Festivals presents the Tampa Bay Area Juneteenth Cultural Festival and Celebration at Raymond James Stadium. In just three years, the festival has become one of the largest in the country, with family-friendly events, live music, local vendors and ample food options, like Barbara’s Kitchen, who shared their delicous recipe for Papaya spicy Chicken Boat with us.

Papaya spicy Chicken Boat

3 pounds of boneless, skinless chicken thighs.

3 large ripe papayas ( two for slicing in half for the boat. One for dicing to cook with ).

1 jar of Barbara kitchens. Hot pepper jam

1 medium red onion sliced thin

1 tablespoon of The Dreaded Fisherman Long Pepper Citrus Blend seasoning

1 teaspoon of The Dreaded Fisherman Blackout seasoning

1/4 cup of Olive Oil

2 tablespoons of butter

1 Fresh Lime.

1. Cut the chicken into approximately 1 inch squares.

2. Season this chicken with The Dreaded Fisherman seasonings.

3. Heat the olive oil and butter up together in a large pan. Once the oil and butter is up to temperature add chicken and cook until the outside is a light tan.

4. Add the onion slices and cook for approximately 2 minutes.

5. If the onions look semi-translucent add diced papaya ( dice papaya into 1 inch squares).

6. Cook for approximately another 5 minutes, then add the Barbara’s Kitchen hot pepper jam. If, you like things a little spicier add some hot pepper flakes.

7. Finish off with a squeeze of lime juice.

Cook some Spanish or Jasmine Rice to a company that chicken.