Fall is a time to celebrate all the fun this season brings with it! Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Jamie Lee McIntyre, visited us to fill us in on all the trendy fall food and drink celebrations happening now!

Pumpkin is to be expected but here’s a fun unexpected twist to celebrate National Pierogy Day October 8th and a 70th brand anniversary – Mrs. T’s is launching limited-edition Mini Pumpkin Spice Pierogies! These pierogies are filled with cream cheese and fall flavors like pumpkin and cinnamon, only available to 70 lucky winners via Instagram sweepstakes and not sold in stores. Head to @mrstspierogies on Instagram to enter! Mrs. T’s Pierogies are pasta pockets stuffed with two fan favorites: creamy mashed potatoes and cheese! There are so many ways to prepare Mrs. T’s, but as a Dietitian, McIntyre recommends heart healthy options like boiling, baking, roasting and air frying. If you’re looking for a fun, creative recipe for cozy nights in, try these Cheesey Pierogy Quesadillas. Using Mrs. T’s Classic Cheddar Pierogies, you add big, bold flavors to each bite, as with any of the 13 flavors, like Loaded Baked Potato and more. Plus, they come in mini sizes perfect for kids too! You’ll find these in the frozen aisle at your grocery store.

Here’s something you might find yourself celebrating every morning, but certainly deserves its own day on the calendar as well. National Coffee Day was September 29th, so it’s a great time to chat about benefits from your cup of Joe, like improved focus and a rich source of antioxidants. McIntyre brought in Purity Coffee® and what makes it different from other coffee is that every step of production is focused on maximizing health benefits. Only 1% of the coffee grown worldwide meets their standard for health, and of that 1% they only select the coffees which are tested to be highest in antioxidants. Based on 3rd party tests using 3 independent labs, Purity Coffee® was found to be 65% higher in antioxidant compounds when measured against other organic coffees. Purity Coffee® is rigorously tested to ensure it’s free from pesticides, mold, mycotoxins, and heavy metals, setting this specialty grade coffee apart from most supermarket brands. The result is pure coffee with all of the healthful benefits and none of the jitters, upset stomach, or crash which can come with mass-produced coffees. And to celebrate, Coffee lovers who want the most from their morning cup can visit puritycoffee.com and use special code HEALTHYCOFFEE25 at checkout to save 25% on their first order.