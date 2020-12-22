Vegetarian Cauliflower Alfredo
Recipe from: donovan’s Modern American Meatery
Serves 4-6 people
Ingredients
- 2 cups heavy whipping cream
- 2 cup whole milk
- ½ cup grated parmesan
- 1 ½ cup cauliflower coarsely chopped
- 1 tbs kosher salt
- 2 tsp course ground black pepper
- 3 tbs corn starch
- 3 Tbs cold water
Instructions
- Scald the cream and milk in a heavy gauge saucepan
- Add in the cauliflower and let cook 2 minutes
- Add the parmesan, salt, and pepper
- Blend well with an immersion blender. (You can also use a regular blender)
- Make a slurry with the corn starch and cold water
- Bring the blended sauce to a simmer and whisk in the corn starch slurry
- Remove from the heat and allow to cool
Cauliflower Preparation
Ingredients
- One head cauliflower
- 3 Tbs of salt
Instructions
- Cut one head of cauliflower into florets
- Bring 2 quarts of water and 3 Tbs of salt to a rolling boil
- Place the cauliflower into the boiling water and blanch for 2 minutes
- Drain the cauliflower and cool in ice water
- Once cooled drain well and pat dry with a towel
Service Preparation
Ingredients
- ½ stick unsalted butter
- 2 tbs chopped garlic
- Blanched cauliflower
- Alfredo sauce
- ¼ cup shredded parmesan
- 1 Tbs chopped parsley
Instructions
- Melt butter in a large sauté pan
- Add garlic, cook briefly but do not let it brown
- Add blanched cauliflower and toss
- Add sauce and bring to a simmer
- Once heated through transfer to a serving dish
- Top with the shredded parmesan and chopped parsley