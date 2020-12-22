Cauliflower Alfredo

Vegetarian Cauliflower Alfredo

Recipe from: donovan’s Modern American Meatery
Serves 4-6 people

Sauce Preparation

Ingredients

  • 2 cups heavy whipping cream
  • 2 cup whole milk
  • ½ cup grated parmesan
  • 1 ½ cup cauliflower coarsely chopped
  • 1 tbs kosher salt
  • 2 tsp course ground black pepper
  • 3 tbs corn starch
  • 3 Tbs cold water

Instructions

  1. Scald the cream and milk in a heavy gauge saucepan
  2. Add in the cauliflower and let cook 2 minutes
  3. Add the parmesan, salt, and pepper
  4. Blend well with an immersion blender. (You can also use a regular blender)
  5. Make a slurry with the corn starch and cold water
  6. Bring the blended sauce to a simmer and whisk in the corn starch slurry
  7. Remove from the heat and allow to cool

Cauliflower Preparation

Ingredients

  • One head cauliflower
  • 3 Tbs of salt

Instructions

  1. Cut one head of cauliflower into florets
  2. Bring 2 quarts of water and 3 Tbs of salt to a rolling boil
  3. Place the cauliflower into the boiling water and blanch for 2 minutes
  4. Drain the cauliflower and cool in ice water
  5. Once cooled drain well and pat dry with a towel

Service Preparation

Ingredients

  • ½ stick unsalted butter
  • 2 tbs chopped garlic
  • Blanched cauliflower
  • Alfredo sauce
  • ¼ cup shredded parmesan
  • 1 Tbs chopped parsley

Instructions

  1. Melt butter in a large sauté pan
  2. Add garlic, cook briefly but do not let it brown
  3. Add blanched cauliflower and toss
  4. Add sauce and bring to a simmer
  5. Once heated through transfer to a serving dish
  6. Top with the shredded parmesan and chopped parsley

