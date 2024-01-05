The saga swirling around Casey Anthony continues after she recently made accusations that her father molested her and her deceased daughter Caylee. Casey Anthony was charged and later acquitted in the murder of Caylee, leaving many questions about what ever happened to the young girl still looming. Anthony’s parents, George and Cindy recently agreed to undergo polygraph tests on camera to prove their innocence. “Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test” aired on A&E and Lifetime and will continue streaming online.