Carrot Cake Pancakes

Ingredients:

pancakes

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 chopped walnuts, toasted

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp salt

1/8 tsp freshly ground nutmeg

Dash of ground cloves

Dash of ground ginger

1/4 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup low-fat buttermilk

1 Tbsp canola oil

1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

2 cups finely grated carrot (about 1 pound)

Cooking spray

3 Tbsp butter, softened

2 Tbsp honey

Directions:

  1. Combine flour, walnuts, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, nutmeg, cloves and ginger in a large bowl, stirring with a whisk. Combine 1/4 cup brown sugar and next 4 ingredients (through eggs); add sugar mixture to flour mixture, stirring until just moist. Fold in 2 cups carrot.
  2. Heat a large, nonstick skillet over medium m heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Spoon 4 (1/4 cup) batter mounds onto pan, spreading with a spatula. Cook for 2 minutes or until tops are covered with bubbles and edges look cooked. Carefully turn pancakes over; cook 1 minute or until bottoms are lightly browned. Repeat procedure twice with remaining batter.
  3. Combine butter and honey in a small bowl, serve with pancakes.

