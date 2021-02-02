Carmit from The Pussycat Dolls

Grilled Chicken Wings with Dr. BBQ’s Alabama White Sauce By Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ 10 fresh whole chicken wings Dry Rub as needed Dr. BBQ’s Alabama White Sauce (Recipe below) With a sharp knife cut the tips off the chicken wings and save the tips for stock. Slash the inside of the wing joint to help them cook more evenly, but don’t cut them all the way through. Sprinkle liberally with Dry Rub. Prepare the grill direct at medium heat. Grill the wings turning often for about 25 minutes. The wings are done when they are nicely browned and the juices run clear. Remove the wings to a platter. You may serve the wings whole but if you’d prefer to serve them in individual segments, cut them apart now. In a small saucepan over medium heat warm the white sauce stirring often just until well blended. Transfer the wings to a large bowl. Pour the sauce over the wings. Toss to coat well. Transfer to a platter to serve. Makes 10 servings Dr. BBQ’s Alabama White Sauce 1 cup mayonnaise 1/2 cup white vinegar 1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper 1 tablespoon sugar 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish Combine all ingredients in a bowl, mix well, and refrigerate. Yield: About 1 and 1/2 cups