Carl Weber’s The Family Business

A self-described “tree and mountain-type person,” Bob Ross is one of the most iconic painters of the 20th century. With his “happy little trees” and “almighty moutntains,” Ross and his partners launched The Joy of Painting on public television in 1982. For a dozen years, Bob recorded more than 400 episodes of The Joy of Painting. It became and remains today, one of the most popular and well-known shows on public television. Bob’s passion for teaching and inspiring others lives on today through the thousands of instructors who teach his method around the world. Bob Ross painted more than 1,000 landscapes for his TV show.

Now every single episode of The Joy of Painting will be available to stream, free on Tubi. The episodes are available on more than 25 different devices for the more than 20 million people who use the service each month.

There are thousands of Bob Ross paintings, but none are for sale. You will see some hanging in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. And you can see more of his art in interviews with Joan Kowalski, live from the Bob Ross Inc. headquarters in Virginia, home to all of Bob’s art work.

Joan’s parents formed a little company with Bob Ross and his wife in 1982. Joan joined the team in 1988, answering phones before widening her scope. Bob loved to think and dream and plan things the little company could do. Says Joan: "He was never at a loss for ideas. And the satisfaction of knowing the company has been able to realize Bob’s intentions through the years is immeasurable."