Caring for Babies During COVID

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr, the Sinatra-singing season six winner of NBC TV’s “America’s Got Talent,” put his forced time off the road to good use during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Murphy went back to school online this spring and summer and earned his high school equivalency diploma after dropping out in the 11th grade three decades ago. That one impulsive decision would haunt Landau for years, causing the once-promising but usually unmotivated student to drift between low-wage jobs without any chance of career advancement. Murphy sold shoes, worked at a temp agency, flagged cars on a road crew, and washed dishes at restaurants for years-and that's when he could find work at all. Landau lived hand-to-mouth nearly destitute for many years, and at his lowest point, was completely homeless and living in his car.