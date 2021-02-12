Carbonara for National Italian Food Day

Carbonara // Serves 4

Recipe Courtesy of Anthony Contrino

This traditional pasta dish is one of my favorites, and like many Roman dishes, only uses a handful of ingredients. Guanciale (cured pig cheek) is traditionally used, but I use pancetta because it’s easier to get my hands on (and I can usually find it diced). A really good thick sliced bacon will work in a pinch, too! Be sure to start tossing the hot pasta as soon as it hits the egg mixture to prevent curdling!

4 ounces pancetta, diced

1 large egg, room temperature

6 large egg yolks, room temperature

¾ cup grated pecorino, plus more for serving

¼ teaspoon freshly grated black pepper, plus more for serving

1 pound spaghetti or linguine

Add the pancetta to a small skillet and add enough cold water to barely cover the pancetta. Place the skillet over high heat and cook until the water evaporates. Reduce to heat to medium-high and continue cooking the pancetta, stirring frequently, until crispy. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the pancetta to a plate. Reserve 1 tablespoons of the rendered fat and cool to room temperature.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the pasta in the boiling water according to the package directions until al dente. Reserve 1 cup of the cooking water, then drain the pasta.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk the whole egg, egg yolks, pecorino, pepper and the pancetta renderings until well combined.

Add the pasta and, using tongs, begin tossing the pasta immediately. Add the pancetta and continue tossing, adding the reserved cooking water as needed, until a creamy, velvety sauce forms. Serve immediately with a sprinkling of pecorino and freshly ground black pepper