NEW YORK (AP) — A juror told a judge Tuesday that failing to disclose his child abuse history during jury selection at the trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was one of the “biggest mistakes” of his life, as a judge and lawyers try to decide whether the revelations will spoil Maxwell's sex trafficking conviction.

The juror, sitting in a courtroom witness box, repeatedly expressed regret as U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan asked him dozens of questions about why he failed to disclose that he was sexually abused. A written questionnaire he filed out had asked about that directly.