INGREDIENTS

· 1 lb. Italian sausage (hot, mild, or sweet)

· 1 Tbsp olive oil

· 2 cloves garlic, chopped

· 2 15oz. cans cannellini beans

· Freshly cracked black pepper

· 2 handfuls collards, spinach or arugula, chopped

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Remove the casing from the sausage and add the sausage to a large deep skillet, or wide bottomed soup pot, along with the olive oil. Sauté the sausage over medium heat, breaking it into pieces as you go, until the sausage is cooked through, brown, and crispy on the edges (about 10 minutes).

2. While the sausage is cooking, rinse and drain the cannellini beans. Once the sausage is brown and crispy, add the beans and some freshly cracked pepper to the skillet. Gently stir the beans into the sausage to coat them in the fat, and allow them to heat through.

3. As the beans are heating through, roughly chop the greens. Add the greens to the skillet or pot in batches, gently stirring it into the sausage and beans until it wilts down. Once the greens are mostly wilted, turn the heat off. Taste the mixture and add salt if needed (this will depend on the salt content of your sausage and beans). Serve hot.