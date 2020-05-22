Cancer Concerns During COVID-19

Based on national and local research surveys, a majority of the general public put off cancer screenings and appointments with their physicians during the safer-at-home orders. And, we understand why – people were concerned with exposure to COVID-19.

Moffitt Cancer Center encourages people to go get their screenings and address cancer concerns as soon as possible. We are concerned that we may see more advanced cancer stages as a result down the road, so it’s important to act now.

The American Cancer Society estimates the following Florida-Specific stats for 2020:

• Florida Cancer Cases: 150,500

• Florida Estimated Deaths: 45,300

Moffitt is one of the safest places to receive cancer diagnosis & treatment during the pandemic. We are open and actively seeing new patients who have a cancer suspicion.

Cancer is a major underlying condition – and people with a cancer concern or diagnosis need to see the world-class experts who can treat this disease in the best and safest place possible. At Moffitt, patients can utilize multiple services under one roof – rather than having to travel to multiple different places. Moffitt has also made virtual visits available for new and existing patients. To learn more about Moffitt Cancer Center, please call 1-888-MOFFITT (1-888-663-3488) or visit Moffitt.org