1  of  2
Breaking News
Kidnapped Florida boy, 9, found dead; Amber Alert canceled, FDLE says Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Cancer Concerns During COVID-19

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

Based on national and local research surveys, a majority of the general public put off cancer screenings and appointments with their physicians during the safer-at-home orders. And, we understand why – people were concerned with exposure to COVID-19.

Moffitt Cancer Center encourages people to go get their screenings and address cancer concerns as soon as possible. We are concerned that we may see more advanced cancer stages as a result down the road, so it’s important to act now.

The American Cancer Society estimates the following Florida-Specific stats for 2020:

•           Florida Cancer Cases: 150,500

•           Florida Estimated Deaths: 45,300

Moffitt is one of the safest places to receive cancer diagnosis & treatment during the pandemic. We are open and actively seeing new patients who have a cancer suspicion.

Cancer is a major underlying condition – and people with a cancer concern or diagnosis need to see the world-class experts who can treat this disease in the best and safest place possible. At Moffitt, patients can utilize multiple services under one roof – rather than having to travel to multiple different places. Moffitt has also made virtual visits available for new and existing patients. To learn more about Moffitt Cancer Center, please call 1-888-MOFFITT (1-888-663-3488) or visit Moffitt.org

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss