Dana Yi shows off her speedcubing skills, solving a Rubik’s Cube in just seconds. Yi’s passion for the popular toy was sparked when she discovered a Rubik’s Cube in her basement as a young child. Now, she’s a top competitor who has just returned from the World Cube Association’s (WCA) World Championship in South Korea. This years winner, Max Park, averaged 5.31 seconds in the 3x3x3 Cube event.