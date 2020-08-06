Camdem Gooey Cake from “United We Eat”

Camden “Gooey” Cake

Serves 8

From Gov. Kay Ivey, R-Alabama

· 1 (15.25-ounce) package butter-recipe yellow cake mix

· 1 stick butter

· 4 eggs

· 1 cup chopped pecans

· 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese

· 1 pound powdered sugar (reserve 2 tablespoons as decoration)

· 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

· Whipped cream (to taste)

· 8 maraschino cherries

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

In a large bowl, mix cake mix, butter, and 2 eggs.

Pat mixture into a greased 9×13-inch cake pan, then sprinkle with chopped pecans.

Blend together cream cheese, powdered sugar, remaining 2 eggs, and vanilla extract, then pour over cake mixture.

Bake for 35 minutes or until firm and light brown on top.

Remove from oven and sprinkle with powdered sugar while still hot.

Serve individual slices with whipped cream and a cherry on top.