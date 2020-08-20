– 20/20 Vizion Entertainment and 1st Dibz Production in association with Love Logan Productions gears up to release the dramatic horror film “Call Time” written by Nicanson Guerrier. 1st Dibz CEO, James Hunter, is excited to announce that “Call Time” will begin filming for two weeks starting August 10th, 2020. This film is directed by 20/20 Vizion Derrick Hammond starring Actor Marcus T. Paulk (Moesha and new scripted series Pump), Reality Star Royce Reed (VH1’s Basketball Wives), Recording Artist and Reality Personality Lynese Wiley AKA Babs Bunny (MTV’s Making of the Band and YouTube series Queen of the Ring), Actor and YouTube sensation Tyrone Magnus, and Actress and Influencer Mercedes Gutierrez. “Call Time” the movie will be shot on a closed set in adherence for COVID-19 regulation on precaution in a historic private location tucked away in Alachua, Florida.

“Call Time” tells a story about an inexperienced film crew and has-been director Ethan Shaw who attempts to film the greatest scary movie of all time. Little do they know, they are the main stars of the show. Some of the characters’ greed for Hollywood fame turns into a series of twisted betrayal. The guilty rises from the ashes as the innocent fall under grotesque bloodshed.

