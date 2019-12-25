California Closets Hospitality Bar

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Welcome To Florida
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report Tour
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Flight statuses at Tampa International Airport
Top Stories
Trumps wish Americans ‘Merry Christmas’ as they mark holiday in Florida home
Recycling tips: How to cut down on holiday waste
JFK’s letter to girl promising Santa safe during Cold War on display
Rwanda avoids US-style opioids crisis by making own morphine
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Metropolitan Ministries serves Christmas feast, gives presents to those in need
Top Stories
Police: 3 adults dead in Lakeland murder-suicide; 4 children safe
Top Stories
86-year-old Sarasota resident has been spreading holiday cheer for 55 years
HELP: Metropolitan Ministries desperate for donations hours before Christmas
Teen standing on sidewalk hit, killed after 2 cars collide
Tampa Bay charities give back this holiday season
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
8OYS: Here’s the best pillow for a good night’s sleep
Top Stories
Palm Harbor family discovers home security system wasn’t monitored for 2 years
Top Stories
President Trump signs bill that allows active-duty military to sue for malpractice
Used cars: How to buy smart and save money
More than 100 international students receive training annually at MacDill AFB
St. Petersburg pool contractor spending Christmas in jail
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Top Stories
ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff dies at 34
Top Stories
The NBA on Christmas: Things to know about league showcase
Lightning score 3 power-play goals in 6-1 rout of Panthers
UCF beats Marshall in turnover-filled Gasparilla Bowl
Bucs coach discusses frustrating turnovers in Bucs loss to the Texans
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Pledge of Allegiance
Home For The Holidays
Top Stories
86-year-old Sarasota resident has been spreading holiday cheer for 55 years
Top Stories
Santa brings cheer to babies in the NICU
Last-minute rush of holiday shopping means more traffic on Tampa Bay roads
‘I wish he would stay’: Neighbors soak in final days of beloved Christmas light tradition in Mulberry
10th annual Joy of Giving puts thousands into the Christmas spirit
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
California Closets Hospitality Bar
Daytime
Posted:
Dec 25, 2019 / 03:18 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 25, 2019 / 03:19 PM EST
Landon Outreach Foundation
Locations
Latest Videos
Metropolitan Ministries serves Christmas feast, gives presents to those in need
Police: 3 adults dead in Lakeland murder-suicide; 4 children safe
86-year-old Sarasota resident has been spreading holiday cheer for 55 years
HELP: Metropolitan Ministries desperate for donations hours before Christmas
Teen standing on sidewalk hit, killed after 2 cars collide
Tampa Bay charities give back this holiday season
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: A cool breeze continues all day
Body cam video shows Pasco man ‘terrorizing’ neighborhood with lawn mower
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cooler and drier Tuesday before a warming trend begins
Clearwater residents want to catch alleged mail thief
All Kids Wonderland brings gifts to kids in the hospital for the holidays
STORM TEAM 8: Scattered showers continue through the day
More Video
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Police: 3 adults dead in Lakeland murder-suicide; 4 children safe
Woman’s Secret Santa turns out to be Bill Gates
Lakeland PD: 3 adults dead, 4 children removed after murder-suicide
Accused serial porch pirate spending Christmas in Pinellas jail
Body cam video shows Pasco man ‘terrorizing’ neighborhood with lawn mower
NFL linebacker pays off layaways for 60 families in Florida
Trumps wish Americans ‘Merry Christmas’ as they mark holiday in Florida home
3 women killed in Citrus County head-on collision identified
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Nominate a remarkable woman in your life
Veteran wakes up from coma in time for Christmas
Dad tries giving daughter ‘worst’ Christmas gift, receives surprise reaction
Man dying of cancer asks to be baptized as final wish while in hospice care
Caught on Camera: Police therapy dog steals Christmas toys intended for children
More Don't Miss