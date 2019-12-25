California Closets Hospitality Bar

SUGAR COOKIES 1 cup unsalted butter (cold and cubed) 1 cup granulated sugar 1 egg 1 tsp vanilla 1/2 tsp almond extract 3 cups flour (all purpose) 1/4 tsp salt 1 1/2 tsp baking powder Line a baking sheet with parchment paper In a large bowl, or the bowl of a stand mixer, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add in egg, vanilla and almond extract, and beat until smooth. Add in flour, salt, and baking powder, mix until dough comes together. It may be a little crumbly at first. Divide the dough into 2 sections, cover in plastic wrap, and place in refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. When ready to roll out, and bake, preheat oven to 350 Take out one section of dough, place on floured surface. Roll the dough to about 1/3 inch thick. Using your favorite cookie cutters, cut out shapes, place on prepared baking sheet. Grab up dough scraps, and re-roll. If you are just using one pan, place unused dough in frig, until ready to roll out again. Bake for 8-10 minutes, until the edges are just turning golden. Cool cookies on baking sheet for 5-6 minutes. Then transfer cookies to wire rack or parchment paper to cool completely. Frost your cute cookie, and use fun sprinkles or whatever you desire, there are no rules. ENJOY! NOTE- if dough is too cold when you pull out of refrigerator, just let sit on counter a few minutes. Use your favorite frosting, but this frosting recipe below is fluffy, and delicious. CREAM CHEESE SUGAR COOKIE FROSTING 1/2 cup unsalted butter (softened) 4 ounces cream cheese (half of a block-softened) 3-4 cups powdered sugar (start with 3) 1/2 tsp salt 1 tsp vanilla 1/2 tsp almond extract Beat butter and cream cheese until well combined. Mix in powdered sugar, salt, vanilla and almond extract until smooth, and creamy. If too thick, add a little milk or cream to thin out. If too thin, add more powdered sugar. NOTE- I usually frost with just the white frosting, and decorate with sprinkles. Feel free to add food coloring to any or all of the frosting. Have fun!