California Closets Home Office Makeover

(NBC Olympics) — Caeleb Dressel, less than nine hours removed from an Olympic record victory in the men's 100m freestyle, equaled another Olympic record with a 50.39 swim in his 100m butterfly preliminary heat.

The 100 fly is considered Dressel's strongest event. At the 2019 World Championships, he broke Michael Phelps' decade-old world record of 49.82, lowering the mark to 49.50.