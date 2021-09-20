California Closets Home and Office Makeover in Lakewood Ranch

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
BestReviews
Top Stories
Central Florida BBQ restaurant closes after being left with only 4 workers
Top Stories
Texas doctor says he performed abortion after 6 weeks to challenge state’s law
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storms Peter, Rose not expected to impact US; tropical wave being monitored
Princess Beatrice gives birth to daughter in London
Where’s Brian Laundrie? No plans for ‘major search’ of Carlton Reserve, police say
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Texas doctor says he performed abortion after 6 weeks to challenge state’s law
Video
Top Stories
‘It’s senseless’: North Port community heartbroken after remains found in Wyoming search for Gabby Petito
Video
Top Stories
‘The sky’s the limit’: Tampa Bay man breaks away from large grocery delivery service, starts small business
Video
US launches mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas
Video
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Scattered downpours drift inland today
Video
North Port community in shock after FBI announces body found in Wyoming fits description of Gabby Petito
Video
Weather
Red Tide
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Wesley Chapel man says decorative curbing company damaged sprinkler system, falls short of finishing repairs
Video
Top Stories
Multi-million dollar restitution order nets pennies on the dollar for victim who nearly died
Video
Top Stories
Manatee Co. woman wants answers after her disabled mom’s bank account paid a stranger’s bill
Video
Former Hernando Co. sheriff candidate arrested on fraud charges, accused in scheme to defraud
Video
Son of man at center of deadly stand your ground case accused of threatening Hernando deputies with knife
Video
Tampa mom warns about mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
Video
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
Friday Night Blitz
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Brady has 276 yards, 5 TDs; Buccaneers rout Falcons 48-25
Video
Top Stories
Alcohol banned at beach to discourage Georgia-Florida party
Top Stories
Rays place CF Kevin Kiermaier on COVID-19 related IL
Friday Night Blitz: Zephyrhills Bulldogs vs Wesley Chapel Wildcats
Video
Friday Night Blitz: Nature Coast Sharks vs Cypress Creek Coyotes
Video
Friday Night Blitz: Parrish Community Bulls vs Osceola Warriors
Video
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Hunger Action Month
Join our Autism Speaks Walk Team, in person, for 2021!
Top Stories
‘The sky’s the limit’: Tampa Bay man breaks away from large grocery delivery service, starts small business
Video
North Port community holds candlelight vigil for Gabby Petito
Video
Cities with the most expensive homes in Tampa metro area
Demand for food remains 35% higher than pre-pandemic, Feeding Tampa Bay CEO says
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
California Closets Home and Office Makeover in Lakewood Ranch
Daytime
Posted:
Sep 20, 2021 / 09:17 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 20, 2021 / 09:17 AM EDT
To get your consultation today go to: californiaclosets.com/tampa
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
‘Hey, hey, hey, goodbye!’: Passengers get kicked off Florida flight for not wearing masks
‘It’s senseless’: North Port community heartbroken after remains found in Wyoming search for Gabby Petito
Video
Where’s Brian Laundrie? No plans for ‘major search’ of Carlton Reserve, police say
Video
Remains found in Wyoming fit description of missing North Port woman Gabby Petito, FBI says
Video
‘The sky’s the limit’: Tampa Bay man breaks away from large grocery delivery service, starts small business
Video
What happened to Gabby Petito? Timeline of North Port woman’s disappearance, search for missing fiancé Brian Laundrie
Video
North Port community in shock after FBI announces body found in Wyoming fits description of Gabby Petito
Video
‘We saw the Florida tag’: Spring Hill couple spotted Gabby Petito’s van at Grand Teton National Park
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
News Channel 8 presents Clear The Shelters adopt & donate campaign
‘Let the adventures begin’: Dunedin couple does photoshoot to celebrate being empty nesters
Gallery
Gasparilla Music Festival releases full lineup of performers, schedule
Gallery
Cerealholic Cafe and Bar bringing nostalgia, breakfast favorites to Ybor City
Video
MUST SEE: 1st video from Crew Dragon capsule released after reaching orbit
Video
More Don't Miss