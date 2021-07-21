Caladium Festival

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

July 23-25: Caladiums are grown in large fields in Lake Placid (just south of Sebring), the nation’s caladium capital, and have been compared to the tulip fields in Holland for their beauty.  The 40+ varieties of red, white, and pink, and all combinations of the colors is truly a work of art.  The 30th annual caladium festival celebrates this beautiful plant with caladium field tours, art competitions and vendors, bulb and plant sale, antique cars, and live entertainment. https://www.caladiumfestival.org

